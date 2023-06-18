September 10, 1932-June 17, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Donna R. (Decker) Davis Allee, 90, died on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born on September 10, 1932, in Marshalltown, IA, the daughter of George and Mildred (Morrison) Decker. She was united in marriage to Roger Davis in May of 1952; he preceded her in death in March of 1992. Donna later married Paul Allee until his death in September of 2005. Donna spent her years serving the Legrand and Dike school district working in food service.

Donna is survived by: two sons, Kim (Tammy) Davis of Waterloo, and their children, Shane, Korina, and Michael; Shan (Bonita) Davis of Dike and their children, Kirsten, Nicholas, Jenna, and Jacinda; one daughter, Lori (David) Creekmore of Gentry, AR and their children, Tana, Megan, Nichole, and Witney; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill (JoAnn) Decker of Marshalltown.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Roger Davis and Paul Allee; two grandsons, Laine Davis and Jason Beenken; and two sisters, Beverly Cross and MaryJo West.

Funeral Services will be 11:00am Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Dike, Iowa.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, to be forwarded to the Iowa office of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com