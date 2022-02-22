August 13, 1949-February 19, 2022

Donna Marie Wynes, 72, was called Home by the Lord on Saturday, February 19. Donna was born on August 13, 1949, in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Bernice (Gerlich) Longueville.

On November 5, 1976, she married the love of her life, Larry Wynes. Together they raised four wonderful daughters. She was, also, blessed with 9 precious grandchildren.

Donna’s priority in life has always been taking care of her family. Through years of health challenges, God has always watched over and protected her. His grace gave her peace, joy and strength. She dearly loved her family and looks forward to seeing them again.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; Children, Kimberly (Tom) DeWulf, Kristy (Duane) Rosonke, Jennifer (Josh) Goings and Lauren (Alan) Crim; Grandchildren, Kaitlin DeWulf, Zachary Rosonke, Elaina DeWulf, Natalie Goings, Andrew Goings, Nora Crim, Gillian Crim, Aubrey Crim and Ethan Crim; many dear nieces and nephews in Colorado; and a brother, Larry Longueville.

A private family memorial service will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park Chapel in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704.