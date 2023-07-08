Donna Marie Troutwine Winegard

September 11, 1949-July 3, 2023

DENVER-Donna Marie Troutwine Winegard, 73 of Denver, Iowa died on Monday, July 3, 2023, at her home.

Donna was born on September 11, 1949, the daughter of Donald and Annabelle (Covey) Troutwine in Waterloo. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1967. She married Ronald Leo Winegard in 1970 and had two children, Michael and Brenda.

She loved her family, walking in the woods, hiking, biking, canoeing, boating, photography, blogging, reading, writing, and educating people on healthy lifestyles. Donna was a certified keto coach and a weight management consultant. She was a public speaker, mentor, artist and a woman who liked doing things her own way.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Winegard; son, Mike (Tanya) Winegard; daughter, Brenda (Tony) Banawa; 5 grandsons, Gabriel and Noah Winegard; Christian, Ashton, and Braylon Banawa; and sister, Lois (Dick) Hein. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Janice Troutwine.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Riviera Roose, 307 Maple Street, Janesville, Iowa followed by a reception until 5:00 pm. Memorials may be directed to The Salvation Army Women's and Children's Emergency Shelter, 603 S Hackett Rd, Waterloo, IA 50701. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Winegard family with arrangements 319-984-5379