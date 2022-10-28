August 17, 1924-October 25, 2022

MASON CITY-Donna Marie (Leaman) Henry, 98, passed away on October 25, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 100 South Pierce Avenue in Mason City with Pastor Beth Ehlers officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Avenue. Interment will be held at 2 PM in the Waterloo Cemetery, 1830 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church in Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Donna was born to George and Viola (Patterson) Leaman on August 17, 1924, in Douglas Township, Bremer County, Iowa. She moved to Waterloo, Iowa with her parents at an early age, and spent most of her life in Waterloo.

On June 2, 1946, she married Thomas E. Henry in Waterloo, Iowa. Two children were born into this union: David James and John George.

They lived in Waterloo from 1946 until 2010, when they moved to Mason City, Iowa. After the move, Donna often said she was fortunate to live in a place where she got to know so many new friends.

Donna is survived by her son, John (Judith); daughter-in-law, Barbara Brown; grandchildren, Sarah (Mischa) Suemnig, James Henry, Elizabeth (Aaron) Widmer, Clarissa (Adam) Hollander; and 6 great granddaughters.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Thomas in 2010; and son, David in 1983.

