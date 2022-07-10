 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donna Marie Kroeger

December 9, 1927-July 2, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Donna Marie Kroeger, 94, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UPH/Allen Hospital on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born December 9, 1927, in Fairbank, Iowa, daughter of Cassius and Mildred (Bushby) Ward. Donna graduated from Fairbank High School in 1945, then attended Drake University in Des Moines for her B.A. in 1949. After graduation, she taught in Roland then moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a Stewardess for Northwest Airlines. On February 15, 1953, Donna married Glenn Kroeger at the Methodist Church in Fairbank. They made their early home in Topeka, Kansas. By 1960, Donna and Glenn returned to Cedar Falls where she helped to found the Unitarian Universalist Church. She returned to school at UNI where she earned her M.A. in special education in 1973. Donna taught Head Start and in several area schools before retiring in 1996.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; and sister, Carol Blech. She is survived by her 3 sons: Richard (wife, Judy) of San Diego, CA, Gary (wife, Shannon) of Cedar Falls, and Kent (wife, Christa) of Washington, DC; 5 grandchildren: (Emma, Peter, Christopher, Alexander, Zachary) and 3 step grandchildren (Lily, Leo, Max).

Donna's Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Cedar Falls. Reception afterwards. Memorials may be directed to the Unitarian-Universalist Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Until her finger dexterity no longer allowed her to play, she played saxophone in the New Horizons Band, an experience she treasured.

