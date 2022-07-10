CEDAR FALLS-Donna Marie Kroeger, 94, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UPH/Allen Hospital on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born December 9, 1927, in Fairbank, Iowa, daughter of Cassius and Mildred (Bushby) Ward. Donna graduated from Fairbank High School in 1945, then attended Drake University in Des Moines for her B.A. in 1949. After graduation, she taught in Roland then moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a Stewardess for Northwest Airlines. On February 15, 1953, Donna married Glenn Kroeger at the Methodist Church in Fairbank. They made their early home in Topeka, Kansas. By 1960, Donna and Glenn returned to Cedar Falls where she helped to found the Unitarian Universalist Church. She returned to school at UNI where she earned her M.A. in special education in 1973. Donna taught Head Start and in several area schools before retiring in 1996.