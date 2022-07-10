Donna Marie Kroeger
December 9, 1927-July 2, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Donna Marie Kroeger, 94, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UPH/Allen Hospital on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born December 9, 1927, in Fairbank, Iowa, daughter of Cassius and Mildred (Bushby) Ward. Donna graduated from Fairbank High School in 1945, then attended Drake University in Des Moines for her B.A. in 1949. After graduation, she taught in Roland then moved to Minneapolis where she worked as a Stewardess for Northwest Airlines. On February 15, 1953, Donna married Glenn Kroeger at the Methodist Church in Fairbank. They made their early home in Topeka, Kansas. By 1960, Donna and Glenn returned to Cedar Falls where she helped to found the Unitarian Universalist Church. She returned to school at UNI where she earned her M.A. in special education in 1973. Donna taught Head Start and in several area schools before retiring in 1996.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; and sister, Carol Blech. She is survived by her 3 sons: Richard (wife, Judy) of San Diego, CA, Gary (wife, Shannon) of Cedar Falls, and Kent (wife, Christa) of Washington, DC; 5 grandchildren: (Emma, Peter, Christopher, Alexander, Zachary) and 3 step grandchildren (Lily, Leo, Max).
Donna's Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Cedar Falls. Reception afterwards. Memorials may be directed to the Unitarian-Universalist Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Until her finger dexterity no longer allowed her to play, she played saxophone in the New Horizons Band, an experience she treasured.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.