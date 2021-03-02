January 28, 1935-February 27, 2021

Donna Marie Clabby, 86, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo with complications from COPD and Dementia.

She was born January 28, 1935 in Waterloo, IA, daughter of Donald and Hazel (Kaeser) Hickey. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Waterloo. Donna married Richard Clabby on May 8, 1954 in Waterloo.

Donna worked at Rath Packing in the tele-type office. She was then hostess at Hickey’s Restaurant owned by her parents and where Richard also worked. After her parents closed Hickey’s, Donna had an in-home day care in which she enjoyed. Donna also served on the Schoitz Auxiliary Board and later the Allen Hospital Auxiliary Board.

In 1972, Richard was severely burned in an industrial accident and Donna lovingly cared for him through his first 4 months in the U of Iowa Hospital Burn Unit and during 28 reconstructive surgeries with such gentle care. Then in order to support their family when Richard could not return to his job, Donna stood beside Richard as they started Clabby’s Catering Service.