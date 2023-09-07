WATERLOO—Donna Mae Liverance, 81, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on September 1, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Grimes, Iowa.
Memorial services will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at Grace Baptist Church, 3820 Hammond, Ave, Waterloo, IA. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Life at 10:30, followed by a luncheon. A private family graveside service will follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.