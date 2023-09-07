WATERLOO—Donna Mae Liverance, 81, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on September 1, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Grimes, Iowa.

Memorial services will take place on Wednesday, September 6 at Grace Baptist Church, 3820 Hammond, Ave, Waterloo, IA. A visitation will begin at 9:30 am with a Celebration of Life at 10:30, followed by a luncheon. A private family graveside service will follow.