April 9, 1928-February 17, 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS-Donna Mae Heidt, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at West Ridge Care Center. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be held at Anderson Cemetery in Swisher, Iowa, following the funeral service. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family.

Donna was born April 9, 1928, to Howard and Ann (Morgensen) Eggleston. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School, Class of 1948. Donna worked at Cedar Falls Bank and Trust before moving to Cedar Rapids. She worked at Merchants National Bank as an auditor, Aggregates Sand and Gravel Plant, and Wal-Mart before retiring. Donna loved working with her flowers at home and taking long rides. She was a charter member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church where she was also a member of the Stephen Ministries and Naomi Circle.

Donna is survived by special friend, Lee Kalous; her sister, Patricia Lindsey of Waterloo, Iowa; son, Ron (Diana); daughter, Kayleen; son, Duane (Kim); son, Michael (Valeria); grandchildren, Kimberly, Rod, Kelly, Shane, Elisa, Timothy, Krista, Robyn, and Andrea; 18 great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews; and her beloved puppy, Bella.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ann; her brother-in-law, Donald; nephew, Marshall; and her first beloved puppy, Izzy.

Memorials may be directed to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 153 Cherry Hill Road NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405.

The family would like to thank the staff at West Ridge Care Center for their wonderful care of Donna.

