April 18, 1930-October 18, 2021

WATERLOO-Donna Mae Boots Falk was born April 18, 1930 in Black Hawk County, Iowa: the daughter of William and Dorathea (Poock) Happel. She graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1947. Donna was a secretary at Rath Packing and Waterloo Schools throughout her career. She married Robert Boots, then married Robert Paulson; they both preceded her in death. Donna married John Falk in 1994. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church. Donna loved to travel and family was everything to her.

Donna passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at MercyOne—Waterloo at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Robert Boots and Robert Paulson; all nine siblings; son-in-law, Jim Bartholomew. Donna is survived by her husband, John of Cedar Falls; two daughters: Susan (Kevin) Gillett of Cedar Falls and Lisa (Tom Stafford) Bartholomew of Des Moines; four grandchildren: Brandy Grady, Brock (Erica) Bartholomew, Aaron (Melissa) Gillett and Douglas (Lauren) Gillett and three great-grandchildren: Sage Grady and Jase and Rylan Gillett.

Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation: October 22, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Chapel, 7401 University Ave. Cedar Falls, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

Services: October 22, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Chapel at 1:30 pm

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com