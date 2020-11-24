Donna M. White

Donna was born on June 2, 1938 in Waverly, IA the son of Albert F. and Doris M. (Simerson) Peterson. She attended Miner Elementary School in Cedar Falls, IA. On November 12, 1977 she married Robert E. White and they made their home in Waterloo, IA. After Robert retired, they moved to Weatherford, TX in 1994. They later moved to Independence in 1999. Robert died in 2008, and Donna continued to live in Independence, with her dogs, which she loved so much. In 2018 she moved to La Porte City, IA to live with her daughter Janet Roepke.