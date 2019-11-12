Donna M. Trachta, 84, went to meet her maker and loved ones on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home in Chester, IA, with her beloved dog KC’ee with her until the end. She did it her way and on her terms because “she earned the right.”
Per Donna’s request she did not want a formal funeral service or burial. Feel free to join Donna’s family from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Laddy’s in Chester, IA. Memory sharing and storytelling will begin at 1 p.m. followed by party time. Donna is requesting no “HUGS” but ALL her kids would love a GOOD hug or 2 and stories about their Mom! Hindt Funeral Home LeRoy, MN is assisting the family.
Donna Marie Mondt was born November 2, 1935, in Mason City, IA, to Clarence and Kathryn (Dye) Mondt. As a child, her family moved a lot. They eventually settled in the Mason City/Swaledale area. Donna loved to walk the train tracks to school and hear the whistle of the trains. On August 16, 1955, she was united in marriage to Paul Louis Trachta at Assumption Catholic Church in Cresco, IA, where they made their home. To this union 5 children (all hellions but one) were born. They all made Donna extremely proud. Some of the jobs Donna held, when not chasing after her children, were school bus driver 30+ years, security officer, outreach person, Chester 1st Responder 25 years, EMT for the Cresco Hospital, and transit driver for NEICA Corp. If you needed a get-away driver or just someone to ride along she was your gal. She was an instructor for school bus drivers, Red Cross, and 1st Responders.
Left to tell her story are 2 sons James (Peggy) Trachta of Melrose, WI, John Trachta of Chester, IA; 2 daughters Joan (Lawrence) Greco of Dorchester, IA, Jeanne (Marty) Brockney of Chester, IA; 10 grandchildren Jenny, David (Becky), Troy (Angie), Bobbie Sue, Melissa, Kori (Kayla), Brandy (Marcus), Keeley (Casey), Justin, and Brandon (Kayla); 14 great grandchildren DeKlyn, Gracie, Aaron, Andrew, Klhoe, Karson, Jada, Myla Jean, Payson, Kipton, one bun in the oven, Kenadee, Laci Jo, Colter; grand puppy Daisy Duke; 3 brothers Dale “Butch” (Marlys), Robert “Bob” (Wanda), and Charles “Skeeter” (Linda); 3 sisters Mary (Jack), Ruth, and Carrie (friend Ruth Bodine); and sisters-in-law Dawn Mondt and Celeste Trachta.
Donna left this earth to join her parents, husband Paul, and son Paul Louis Trachta Jr., and brother William Mondt.
Memorials are preferred to your favorite animal shelter in memory of Donna.
