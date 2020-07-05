Donna M. Settle
(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Donna Marie (Widen) Settle, 87, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Carroll, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born December 8, 1932 in Corwith, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth (Halligan) Widen. She married Howard Settle on May 24, 1952 in Corwith. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2013.

She graduated from Corwith High School and attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She worked in the office of St. Patrick’s Rectory; as a typesetter at Type House of Iowa and Art B. Davis Company; and as an office worker for the Girls Scouts of America. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: nine children: Pamela (Leon) Schrad of Melbourne, IA, Debra (Marty) Kerkhoff of Manning, IA, Diane (Rich) Calligan of Sycamore, IL, Michael Settle of Cedar Falls, Janet (Daniel) Ekstrom of Cedar Falls, Joleen (Jeff) Moe of Mooresville, NC, Carol (Greg) Matthias of Maple Grove, MN, Thomas (Stephanie) Settle of Urbandale, IA and Jennifer Settle of West Chester, PA; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters and eight brothers.

Private family held services will be held on Monday, July 6th at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery both in Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to the church or St. Patrick Church Choir.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Donna enjoyed family and friends, playing cards, games, sewing, crafting, volunteering (St. Joseph and Holy Spirit churches in Carroll, Meals on Wheels, St Patrick Church in Cedar Falls), singing in the church choir, baking cookies, gardening and canning tomatoes, horseradish, green tomato relish, traveling to visit family, relatives and friends.

