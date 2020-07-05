Donna M. Settle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Donna Marie (Widen) Settle, 87, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Carroll, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Western Home Communities Martin Suites.

She was born December 8, 1932 in Corwith, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth (Halligan) Widen. She married Howard Settle on May 24, 1952 in Corwith. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2013.

She graduated from Corwith High School and attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She worked in the office of St. Patrick’s Rectory; as a typesetter at Type House of Iowa and Art B. Davis Company; and as an office worker for the Girls Scouts of America. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: nine children: Pamela (Leon) Schrad of Melbourne, IA, Debra (Marty) Kerkhoff of Manning, IA, Diane (Rich) Calligan of Sycamore, IL, Michael Settle of Cedar Falls, Janet (Daniel) Ekstrom of Cedar Falls, Joleen (Jeff) Moe of Mooresville, NC, Carol (Greg) Matthias of Maple Grove, MN, Thomas (Stephanie) Settle of Urbandale, IA and Jennifer Settle of West Chester, PA; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters and eight brothers.