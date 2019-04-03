Donna M. Moats

(1931-2019)
WAVERLY — Donna Mae Moats, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, April 1, at Windsor Assisted Living in Nevada of pneumonia.
She was born July 6, 1931, in Belmond, daughter of Delbert and Alice (Goranson) Anderson. On Aug. 3, 1951, she married Eldon L. Moats in the First Lutheran Church in Clarion. He died July 2, 2006.
She graduated from Clarion High School in 1949 and attended junior college in Eagle Grove where she received her teaching certificate. Donna then taught at Lincoln No. 6 country school near Clarion. After moving to Waverly in 1957, Donna worked as a substitute teacher at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools. In 1967, she began working for Dr. Charles Kromer D.D.S. as the business manager in his dental office, retiring in 1990.
Donna was a longtime member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly where she belonged to Heist Circle and taught Sunday School. Over the years she had served the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts as a leader and assistant.
Survived by: four children, Kathy (Bill) Pepper of Pueblo, Colo., Gary Moats of Chapula, Mexico, Nancy (Tony) Kash of Colo, and Troy (Shelley) Moats of Louisville, Ky.; and five grandchildren, Todd Pepper, Kristine Kash, Emily Kash, Lily Moats and Hayden Moats.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Harold Anderson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Radio Ministry or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Donna’s greatest enjoyment was her family, however, she also enjoyed playing bridge, cross stitching and refinishing furniture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.