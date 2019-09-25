Donna M. Miller

(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Donna Mae Miller, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
She was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Rock Rapids, daughter of Bert and Adella (DeVaul) Slob. She married James Arthur Miller on Sept. 10, 1960, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1996.
Donna graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls and was a bookkeeper for 20 years with the family business. She was an active volunteer minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many decades.
Survived by: two sons, Brian (Michelle) Miller of Cedar Rapids and Seth (Kristi) Miller of Cedar Falls; and four grandchildren, Abigail, Alex, Josiah and Cameron Miller.
Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; two sisters, Bonnie Slob and Marian Herrmann; her brother, Gordon Slob; and her brother-in-law, Merl Herrmann.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1530 Pleasant Valley Drive, Waterloo. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and one hour before services at the Kingdom Hall.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Kingdom Hall.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
