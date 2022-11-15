October 11, 1940-November 12, 2022

JESUP-Donna M. Masteller, 82 years old of Jesup, IA, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center – Lexington Estate Long Term Care in Independence, IA.

Donna Marie McAtee was born October 11, 1940, to Charles Dalton “C.D.” McAtee and Gladys Olivia (Thompson) McAtee. She attended school in the Jesup Community School District. She married William Dean Masteller on December 15, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. They made their home in rural Jesup on the Masteller family farm. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup. Donna truly enjoyed her family, kids, grandkids, friends, and neighbors. She enjoyed the outdoors, tending to her garden and flower beds, helping at the church, playing cards, and many a cup of coffee and conversation at her kitchen table.

Donna is survived by three sons, Dean (Roxanne), Clark (Patty), Grant (Kathy) all of Jesup; five daughters, Denise (Randall) Reed of Independence, Rhonda Durnil of Jesup, Billie Jean (Chris) Winters of Fayette, IA, Pamela (William) Frommelt of Earlham, IA, and Lisa (Anthony) Secor of Jesup; 29 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; one brother, Dallas (Tiny) McAtee of Perry, IA; one sister, Marlys Fuller of Cedar Rapids, IA; two brothers-in-law, William Hickey and David Ciesielski, both of Independence; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon McAtee of Jesup, Peggy McAtee of Riverside, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; two brothers, Harry, and Roy McAtee; four sisters, Fern Fenner, Ardis Hickey, Hazel Eldridge, and Darlene Ciesielski; three brothers-in-law, Glen Fenner, John Eldridge, and William Fuller; one son-in-law, Lee Durnil; and one great-granddaughter, Jai Elizabeth Reed, in infancy.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, with burial at New Barclay Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Jesup, and for an hour before services, Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the First United Methodist Church and the Jesup Public Library. A livestream of the funeral service will be made available on the church Facebook page, “Jesup First, A United Methodist Community”

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.