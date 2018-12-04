Try 1 month for 99¢
INDEPENDENCE — Donna Marie (Stone) Green, 85, of Independence, died Thursday, Nov. 29, at Lexington Estates, Independence.

She was born Oct. 27, 1933, near Greeley, daughter of Stanley and Marvel (Jencks) Stone. She married Charles Green at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point in 1952.

She graduated from Lamont High School in 1951 and attended Upper Iowa University for a year. Donna worked at Raytheon in Oelwein and sold World Book encyclopedias before returning to Upper Iowa to complete her education. She received a bachelor’s degree in education and library science in 1971. Following graduation she spent her entire career serving students at Starmont School. She taught middle school for many years and then became the middle school librarian.

Survived by: her husband; four children, William (Rozella) Green of Strawberry Point, Ronald (Patty) Green of La Crosse, Wis., Julie (Lans) Flickinger of Independence and Wallace (Bev) Green of Toddville; nine granddaughters and 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Merle (Elva Jean) Stone; a sister, Cheryll (Stone) Steege; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Alice) Green and James Green; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Green.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Dean Stone and Claude Stone; and a sister, Mardelle (Stone) Thompson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, at Grace United Methodist Church, Lamont, with inurnment in Madison Cemetery, south of Aurora. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the church. Fawcett Funeral Home of Lamont is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

Donna’s greatest pride was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family get-togethers and enjoyed picnics at Backbone State Park. She took great pride in keeping track of all the family members and their activities.

