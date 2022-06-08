June 22, 1942-June 6, 2022

Donna M. Girsch, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born June 22, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald and Elsie L. (Taylor) Taylor. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1960. She married Joseph “Joe” Girsch December 12, 1970, in Waterloo.

Joe and Donna owned a farm south of Waterloo where they farmed and raised their three daughters.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville where she was active in the Rosary Society and helped serve funeral lunches over the years. She enjoyed tending to her garden which was filled with vibrant colors and flowers. She also enjoyed feeding the birds and watching the squirrels. Most of all, she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, Joe Girsch of Waterloo; three daughters, Paula (Steve) Covington of Waterloo, Sheryl (Shannon) Bergren of Fairfield, and Diane Wilson of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Nathan Covington, Hannah and Lilly Bergren, and Aidan and Addison Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Kay Edleman of Anamosa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Alexa Wilson; and a brother, Dennis Taylor.

Funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo; also for one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the church or Don Bosco School System.

Memorials may be directed to the church or Don Bosco School System.