(1938-2019)
RAYMOND — Donna M. Fettkether, 80, of Raymond, formerly of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, Aug.14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, after a short illness.
She was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Veronica Mishak Weber. She married Donald “Mike” Fettkether on Oct. 13, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
Donna worked at Gilbertville Locker, Rath Packing Co. and Dunkerton Community Schools in the cafeteria. She and her husband also were dairy farmers and members of St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay for more than 50 years, where she was a CCD teacher.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Chuck of Kasson, Minn., Kevin of Waterloo and Joey (Lisa) of Dunkerton; a daughter, Cheryl (Rod) Shimp of Waterloo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Kenneth (Eleanor) Weber of Jesup and Wayne (LaVonne) Weber of Washburn.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a grandson, Sawyer Fettkether; and two sisters, Helene Wegner and Geraldine Youngblut.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Raymond. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 6 p.m. vigil, and for one hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Donna cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a way of making everyone feel special and the “most important” when with her. She loved flowers, homemaking and cooking for her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.