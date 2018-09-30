Subscribe for 33¢ / day
INDEPENDENCE — Donna M. Brown, 72, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 28, at ABCM Rehab Center of Independence-West Campus.

She was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Boone, daughter of Lowell and Vivian (Larson) Parrish. She graduated from high school in Boone in 1964. On Aug. 3, 1985, she married Dale James Brown at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Mrs. Brown was an assistant vice president at Security State Bank in Independence when she retired in 2003.

Survivors: her husband; three sons, Scott (Brenda) Wade of Morningside, Kevin (Shanna) Wade of Winfield and D.J. (Charlene) Wade of Mount Union; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her mother-in-law, Alice Brown of Waterloo; a sister-in-law, Susan (Aaron) Joens of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Burton Brown of Independence.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Edward Parrish.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at White Funeral Home, Independence with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home.

She enjoyed growing flowers in her garden and traveling. Sometimes the planning of a trip was as much fun for her as actually going on the trip.

