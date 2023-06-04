May 30, 2023

WATERLOO-The community of Waterloo, Iowa, lost a cherished pillar on May 30, 2023, as Donna Nelson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 89 with her family by her side.

Donna was a devoted member of the Waterloo community for over 70 years. Along with her husband, Verner D. Nelson Sr., she was a tireless advocate for the revitalization of downtown Waterloo. Together, they were founding members, and Donna was the first president, of the Waterloo Redevelopment Authority and Updowntowners, now known as Main Street. She worked enthusiastically to preserve the heart of Waterloo and continuously emphasized the value of the historic downtown for the city’s future. She believed in Waterloo and made it her life goal to preserve its culture and heritage, believing that the vitality of the city could only be maintained by the strength of its downtown business and cultural districts.

Born in Detroit, Michigan in her grandfather’s attic, Donna moved to the city in 1950 and, alongside Vern, a Waterloo native, graduated from East High School. Their shared journey began when they met at the Youth Fellowship Dance at the First Baptist Church in Waterloo, where they have been devoted members since 1950. The two wed on January 31, 1953. Vern and Donna were inseparable partners in life and business, marking their platinum wedding anniversary this past year at the same hotel where they spent their honeymoon 70 years ago, the Palmer House in Chicago.

Their professional journey together began at Warren Transport, her father and uncle’s company, where Donna worked as the office manager and Vern as a sales manager. In 1960, they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey and started Nelson Insurance Agency, a nationally known agency with branches in multiple states.

The entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop with insurance. They ventured into construction in 1968, building five office buildings on Falls Avenue. This marked the beginning of a series of investments in diverse sectors, including construction, rehab, trucking, insurance, an athletic club, and restaurants. Over the years, they bought and sold many properties, demonstrating their flair for identifying business opportunities.

She was an adventurous spirit. Her travels took her to every continent, except Antarctica. She explored the vibrant streets of Vietnam, the pink sand beaches of Bermuda, the archipelago of the Canary Islands, and the jungles of Costa Rica. She rode the Orient Express and flew the Concorde. In the seventies, she was invited by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to tour the world’s most secure facility, the Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado, formerly the center of the United States Space Command. After traveling to Spain with many members of the Waterloo community, Vern and Donna participated in what the group coined a Spanish potluck in Waterloo for over fifty years.

At their home, Donna and Vern held the very first fundraiser for the young and upcoming politician Charles E. “Chuck” Grassley.

Donna was a force of nature. She was the recipient of over twenty achievement awards, including being named Citizen of the Year by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce in 1985. She was also the inaugural recipient of both the Waterloo Preservation Award and the Athena Award for women in business. She was elected to the East High Hall of Fame in 2010, the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame in 2004, and, in 2015, received the Eight over Eighty Award issued by the Waterloo Courier.

She was the regional fundraising chair of the American Cancer Society, the chair of the Otto Schoitz Foundation Board, and the chair of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce Board. She was on the board of the United Way, the American Heart Association, and the Salvation Army, among countless other organizations.

Donna was a radiant beacon in Waterloo, a woman whose dedication to her family and community was inspiring. Her life is a testament to her resilience, vision, and deep love for Waterloo. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Donna is survived by her husband of 70 years, Verner of Waterloo; her children Verner Donald Nelson Jr. of Waterloo, Lisa (Robert) Nelson Mitrovich of Los Angeles, and Elizabeth (David) Nelson O’Malley of Waterloo; grandchildren Verner Donald (Jenna) Nelson III of Waterloo, Nonalee O’Malley of Panama City, FL, Jameson Mitrovich of Los Angeles, Reggie O’Malley of Waterloo, Jill (Ryan) Vaassen of Dubuque, and Brook (Jesse) Schiesl of Dubuque; great-grandchildren Isabella Nelson, Verner Donald Nelson IV, Blake O’Malley, Connor Mills, Kamryn Mills, Brynnleigh Vaasen, Bryce Hein, and Landon Schiesl; brother George (Mary Ellen) Warren of Waterloo; sister-in-law Sandra Warren of Waterloo; brother-in-law Wm. Michael Kennedy of Wellsburg, IA; sister-in-law Betty Stanford of Waterloo; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irwin Diamond Warren and Frances Walburga Marsili Warren; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joe Nelson and Agnes E. Nelson; her daughter-in-law Jody Westemeier Nelson; sister and brother-in-law Mary Ellen (Robert) Molinaro; sister Deborah Warren Kennedy; sisters Frances Warren and Jenny Mae in infancy; brothers John Warren, and Irwin George “Oogie” Warren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kenneth (Jane) Nelson; brother-in-law Ray Stanford; nephews Henry Molinaro and John Bergstrom; and nieces Gina Warren and Christina Warren. She is also the niece of Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta.