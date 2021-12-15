July 2, 1947-December 11, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Donna Lee Jordan, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her home.

She was born July 2, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond R. and Eva Rose Fielder Iiams. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1965. On October 4, 1969, she was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Jordan in Waterloo. She was employed in the business office at the Area Education Agency #267 for 28 years, retiring in 2007.

Survived by her husband Jerry of Cedar Falls; son, Thomas (Erin) Jordan of Iowa City; daughter, Michelle (Nick) Tovar of Elk Run Heights; four grandchildren, Jordan Tovar and Eva, Frances and Leo Jordan; and two sisters, Sandra Martins of Columbus, IN and Marcia Patin of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Iiams.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with inurnment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Richardson Funeral Service and also one hour prior to the services at the church.

Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Cedar Valley Hospice or the church. Face coverings are required at the visitation and the church.