Donna L. Kelm

(1941-2020)
CLARKSVILLE -- Donna Lee Kelm, 78, of Clarksville, died Saturday, June 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of William and Hilda (DeGroote) Sells. Donna graduated from Clarksville High School in 1960. On June 5, 1960, Donna married Frederick William Kelm at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Donna was a housewife and worked part-time at Borglum Nursery and Clarksville Pharmacy.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville and the AMVET Auxiliary.
Survivors: her husband; two children, David (Rachelle) Kelm of Clarksville and Lori (Chris) Backer of Clarksville; six grandchildren, Amy (Adam) Roepke, Megan Backer, Reanna (Cameron) McCallister, and Gavin, Lauren and Marlee Kelm; a great-grandson, Harrison Roepke; a brother, Bill (Angie) Sells of Hampton; and a sister, Linda (Dan) Brammer of Hampton.
Preceded in death by: her parents, a sister, Mary Hibner; and a brother-in-law, Danny Muller.
Graveside Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Lynwood Cemetery in Clarksville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
She enjoyed reading and arranging flowers. Donna took joy in attending her grandchildren's school and athletic events. Donna loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and her great-grandson.
