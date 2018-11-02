Try 1 month for 99¢
Donna Jones

Donna Jones

WATERLOO — Donna Lee Jones, 71, of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Linn Creek, Mo., daughter of Clell and Mary (Neely) Frederick. She married Ralph Jones on Aug. 11, 1962, in Lebanon, Mo. He died June 16, 2011.

Survived by: three sons, Steve (Sydney) Jones of Wilmington, N.C., Terry Jones and Mike (Debbie) Jones, both of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Gina (Dennis) Kettman of Hudson; four grandchildren, Amber Cargill, Landon Jones, Bryce Jones and Serik Jones; three brothers, Gary (Debbie) Leap of Phillipsburg, Mo., Jackson Leap of Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and Paul (Judy) Leap of Macks Creek, Mo.; a sister, Roberta Willis of Macks Creek; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Jack Leap; four sisters, Sharon Shipman, Brenda Leap, Phyllis Eidson and Glenna Cooper; and three brothers, Kenneth, Raymond and Don Leap.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo, with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donna L. Jones (1946-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments