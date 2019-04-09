{{featured_button_text}}
(1956-2019)

WATERLOO — Donna L. Bute, 63, of Waterloo died Saturday, April 6, at home.

She was born March 17, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald and Lorraine Ingersoll Lampman. She married David Bute on Feb. 8, 1975, in Waterloo.

She was employed with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Evans of Indianola, Jamie Bute of Waterloo and Joann Bute of Cedar Falls; a son, Jason Bute of Phoenix; five grandchildren, Samantha (Nick) Bute, Ashley Bute, Lily Bute, Andrew Evans and Jarrod Evans; and two brothers, Randy (Sue) Lampman of Marion and Dennis (Leslie) Lampman of Concord, N.H.

Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations: may be sent to UnityPoint Hospice or Community Cancer Treatment Center.

Donna was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed reading, motorcycles and her family.

