 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna Kramer
0 entries

Donna Kramer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Kramer

April 14, 1945-April 22, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Donna Kramer, 76, of La Porte City, died on Thurs., April 22, 2021 at La Porte Specialty Care. Donna was born on April 14, 1945 in Urbana, daughter of Virgil & Della (O’Donnell) Wolf. She attended Brandon schools and graduated from La Porte City High School. She had worked in accounting and as secretary at the Black Hawk Labor Temple. Donna was a member of the La Porte City Church of Christ. She enjoyed playing cards at the La Porte City Community Center. Survived by 2 sons, Kurt (Jody) Kramer of Sherrill & Kent (Audra) Kramer of Windsor, CO; 7 grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Dalton, Hannah, Abigail “Abby,” Levi, and Liam; 5 sisters, Dorothy Lund of Howell, MI, Pat Peters, Kathy Jewett, Linda Pries all of La Porte City, & Margaret Sloan of Urbandale; 2 brothers, Jack Wolf of Brandon & Wayne Wolf of Coralville; and many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Wolf; & 2 brothers, Bernard Wolf & Virgil Wolf, Jr. A special thank you to the La Porte City Specialty Care & Cedar Valley Hospice for the exceptional care she received during her battle with cancer.

Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice. Funeral Services: 11:00 am on Sat., May 1, 2021 at La Porte City Funeral Home. Visitation: One hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial: West View. www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

True crime fans are more likely to take their home security seriously

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News