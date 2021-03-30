Donna Kay Kuethe

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Megan Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 31st at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Donna Kay, daughter of Lorenz and Lorna (Volker) Brandt was born January 12, 1947, in Waverly. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Donna received her early education at Fremont #2 School, rural Tripoli prior to graduating from Tripoli High School in 1965. She continued her education at C. E. School of Commerce in Omaha, Nebraska. On June 19, 1966, she was united in marriage with David Kuethe at St. Peter Lutheran Church. To this union two children were born, Jocelyn and John. The couple later divorced. Donna worked at John Deere in Waterloo for thirty years, retiring in 1997. Following her retirement, she remained busy, taking courses in floral design, and working part time at Petersen and Tietz Florists & Greenhouses in Waterloo and Hy-Vee Floral in Waverly. Donna was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, volunteering for many Church functions, and volunteering at the Tripoli Elementary School and story hour at the Tripoli Public Library. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling (was in a local league), and family game nights. Donna enjoyed many things, but above all, she enjoyed being a grandma and supporting Morgan and Rachel in all of their activities and creating special memories.