June 19, 1946-May 13, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Donna Kay Koopman, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born on June 19, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Dale W. and LaVerne E. (Neessen) Johnson. Donna was a graduate of Waterloo West High School and briefly worked for See Electric Company. She married Roger F. Koopman on September 4, 1965 in Waterloo. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Koopman, of Cedar Falls; son, Andrew and his wife, Renee Koopman of Parkersburg, Iowa and daughter, Jennifer Rain of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a sister, Sandra and her husband, Mark Widdle, of Waterloo, and two sisters-in-law, Alvera and her husband, Richard Brandle of Dubuque, Iowa, and Sandy Luloff of New London, Iowa.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Orr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family, www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
