(1937-2019)
WATERLOO — Donna K. “Kay” Keeran, 82, of Nashua, died Sunday, Dec. 29, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
Kay was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald and Evelyn Page Ferguson. She married James Keeran on July 11, 1964, in Austin, Minn.
Kay graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1957. Kay and Jim worked at the Bremer County Home and Farm for 50 years before retiring in 2009. She was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: a sister, Sally See of Littleton, Colo.; a brother, Steve (Debby) Ferguson of Waterloo; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her sister, Bette Dahl; and a brother-in-law, James See.
Services: 2 p.m. today, Dec. 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be for one hour before the services at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Kay and Jim celebrated 52 years of marriage before Jim’s death in 2016.
