April 14, 1930-May 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Donna Jeanne Sheridan passed away from natural causes at the age of 91 on May 1, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center-Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born on April 14, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the eldest daughter of Kenneth Thurley Peirce and Kathryn Virginia Gutermuth.

Donna graduated in 1948 from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. Shortly after graduation the family moved to Algona, Iowa. She attended Mankato Business School and then went to work for Standard Oil. She married Robert (Bob) M. Sheridan on August 5, 1950, at the First Congregational Church in Algona.

From Algona, the couple moved to Des Moines, then to Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Donna worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo from 1953-1957 and then took a few years off. In 1966, she was asked to manage Titus Employees Credit Union as well as Powers Employees Credit Union. Donna was able to work both jobs part time and became their bookkeeper as well as business manager.

In 1976, Donna was asked if she would be the bookkeeper for her church, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. She took the position and worked until 2008.