April 14, 1930-May 1, 2021
WATERLOO-Donna Jeanne Sheridan passed away from natural causes at the age of 91 on May 1, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center-Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
She was born on April 14, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the eldest daughter of Kenneth Thurley Peirce and Kathryn Virginia Gutermuth.
Donna graduated in 1948 from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. Shortly after graduation the family moved to Algona, Iowa. She attended Mankato Business School and then went to work for Standard Oil. She married Robert (Bob) M. Sheridan on August 5, 1950, at the First Congregational Church in Algona.
From Algona, the couple moved to Des Moines, then to Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Donna worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo from 1953-1957 and then took a few years off. In 1966, she was asked to manage Titus Employees Credit Union as well as Powers Employees Credit Union. Donna was able to work both jobs part time and became their bookkeeper as well as business manager.
In 1976, Donna was asked if she would be the bookkeeper for her church, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waterloo. She took the position and worked until 2008.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Harmon, Algona and sister-in-law, Collene Peirce, Waterloo and by her children, Virginia (Ginni) Casteel of Cedar Falls, David and Leslie Sheridan of Urbandale, Rebecca (Becky) and Todd Ellison of Cedar Falls, and Richard (Dick) and Wendy Sheridan of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Additionally, she is survived by 12 grandchildren and their spouses: LT Brad & Jodi Casteel, Virginia Beach, VA, Brandon & Regan Casteel, Waterloo, Emily Sheridan & Spenser Andreassen, Urbandale, Benjamin & Elizabeth Sheridan, Des Moines, Alison & Albert McFadden, Columbia, MO, Eric & Kara Ellison, North Liberty, Josh and Chelsey Kleitsch, Kasson, MN, Christine & Ryan Gallagher, Brookfield, IL, Meghan & Nicholas Kreimeyer, Cedar Falls, Rachael & Matt Hahn, Columbia, MO, Sarah Sheridan, Union, MO, and Chris & Angie Sheridan, Bellville, IL. Donna was blessed with 19 great grandchildren: Zailey and Zoie Casteel, Virginia Beach, VA, Adler and Amelia Sheridan, Des Moines, Jackson, William, and Benjamin McFadden, Columbia, MO, Cade & Mila Ellison, North Liberty, Sadie Kleitsch, Kasson, MN, Grant & Norah Gallagher, Brookfield, IL, Nathan & Theo Kreimeyer, Cedar Falls, Camille & Warren Hahn, Columbia, MO, Isabelle (Izzy) Clavenna & Killian Eiland, Union, MO, and Guinevere (Winnie) Sheridan, Bellville, IL. She was looking forward to two more great grandchildren later this year.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, George Albert Peirce, brother-in-law, Charles Harmon, and son-in-law, Douglas Casteel.
Donna loved to go to events involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved sitting and watching birds flock to her bird feeder. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals and Iowa Hawkeyes. She loved her church and served on many committees throughout the years. She rarely, if ever, missed going to church or attending a church function.
Her cremains will be buried next to her husband in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls.
A celebration of life will take place but has not been determined at this time.
Memorials may be given to First Congregational United Church of Christ 608 W. 4th St. Waterloo IA, 50702.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
