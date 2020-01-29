Waterloo – Donna Jean Rittgers, 71, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of heart failure.

Donna was born August 31, 1948, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, daughter of Donald and Catherine (Dwyer) Rittgers.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents.

Donna graduated from Columbus High School and continued her education at Drake University in Journalism. She worked at Chamberlain's Manufacturing and John Deere. Donna volunteered at the Waterloo Library.

Donna was breast cancer survivor and struggled with addiction. She was a member of A. A.

Donna was a beautiful, intelligent, free-spirited, sassy, strong woman who loved life. The earth was her second home she could always be found outside gardening and growing her famous tomatoes. Fishing was another love. Children gave her great joy! We will miss her warm, inviting smile and presence in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, please give to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

No public services are planned.

Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Serviced on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

