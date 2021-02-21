September 16, 1928-February 5, 2021

Donna Jean Brandt, 92, a resident of Parkview Manor in Reinbeck, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service is planned for a later date and time. Memorials may be directed to the family and memories of Donna or messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Donna was born on September 16, 1928, the daughter of Friend & Arlene (Reynolds) Miller. She married Robert Brandt on November 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on September 14, 2014.

She started her working career as a country school teacher and later became an assistant librarian at the Reinbeck Public Library, where she worked for 35 years.

Donna is survived by her sons Robert (Rosalyn) Brandt of Ames, IA and Jack (Michelle) Brandt of Reinbeck; grandchildren Erika (Tony) Osmundson, Jason (Emily) Brandt, Dr. Ryan (Kelsey) Brandt and Joe Hanson; step-grandchildren Rachel (James) Bumgarner of Montezuma, IA and Dustin Dawson of Waterloo, IA; 6 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great grandchildren; brother James (Colleen) Miller, sister-in-law Joyce Miller; many nieces and nephews. She joins in Heaven her parents, husband Robert, daughter Peggy Zea, and brother Paul Miller.