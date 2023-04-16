June 25, 1939-April 13, 2023

WATERLOO-Donna Jean Barnes, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 13, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Donna was born June 25, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, to Arnold and Edna Blessing. She graduated from Waterloo East High School class of 1957. She married Samuel Stamatiades in May 1959, they were later divorced. She married Glenn Barnes in June of 1970.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter Pam Kidd and brother Chuck Blessing.

Survived by her son, Jeff Stamatiades; grandson, Nick Weston (Mandy); great-grandson, Isaac Weston; stepson, David (Sandy) Barnes and their daughters, Allison (Preston) Gibbons and Stacey (Spencer) Gann; stepdaughter, Penny Chase of Altoona, and her children, Abbie Chase, Steven (Shianne) Chase and John (Cassidy) Chase; and stepdaughter, Marva Johnson of Ankeny.

