Donna J. Korte

(1942-2019)
REINBECK — Donna June Korte, 76, of Reinbeck, died Thursday, Feb. 28, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born April 14, 1942, in Reinbeck, daughter of Donald and June (Lapham) Rhoades. She married Allen Joseph Korte on April 15, 1967, at Blessing Church in Reinbeck.
She graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1960. Donna graduated from Gates Business College in Waterloo with an associate’s degree. Donna worked in Washington, D.C., for three years as an aide to Adam Clayton Powell. She later moved back to Reinbeck and worked for Standard Oil in their sampling lab and then the Reinbeck Courier. She then worked for GMAC in Waterloo before retiring at Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck, as a loan processor.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Jason (Sherri) Korte of Urbandale and Gary (Angela) Korte of Kansas City; her grandchildren, Jordan (Harrison) Webb of Ankeny, Alexis Korte of Plato, Minn., Hailey, Sydney and Kaci Clevenger of Urbandale; a great-grandson, Hayden Webb; three brothers, Allan (Linda) Rhoades, Steven (Elaine) Rhoades and Rick (Shelly) Rhoades; a sister, Linda Sue (Max) McCoy; and 13 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, with inurnment at a later date. Memorial gathering will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Donna enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. She was very outgoing and enjoyed shopping, dancing, listening to music and watching her two oldest granddaughters play softball. Donna was a member of the “Sexy Girlfriends” and will always be remembered for her memorable laugh.
