WATERLOO -- Donna J. Kerns, 74, of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, Sept. 19.

She was born on April 10, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald M. and Charlotte L. Smith Kaune. She married Dean Kerns on July 5, 1968, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Donna is a 1962 graduate of Waterloo West High. She was a Waterloo School bus driver and instructor for 16 years. Later, she drove for MET Transit Waterloo, retiring in 2004.

She was a former member of the Waterloo AMVETS and the Kerns Refrigeration Bowling Team

Survived by: her husband; three sons, Terry Brunning of Florida, Jeff Brunning of Illinois and Todd Brunning of Oregon; three stepchildren, Deena (Ken) Biretz of Fertile, Dennis (Deb) Kerns of Wapello and Connie (Jim) Grams of Irene, S.D.; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a brother, Dick (Mary) Kaune of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Steve Kaune; and stepdaughter, Laurie Kerns.

Family-Directed Memorial Services: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Family will greet friends an hour before the service.

Memorials: may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

