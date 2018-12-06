WATERLOO — Donna J. Gerst, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 4, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
She was born July 1, 1946, in Marshalltown, daughter of Wilbur G. and Dorothy Benson Rainsberger. She married David J. Botts in Marshalltown, and they were later divorced. She married Richard L. Schrock on May 25, 1973, in Morristown, Minn. He died Dec. 2, 1994. She married Gary L. Gerst on March 3, 2000, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Marshalltown High School and was a service representative with Northwestern Bell Telephone and later was an insurance agent for PDCM and State Farm.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Shane R. Schrock and Troy (Denise) Gerst of Waterloo; five daughters, Jamie J. (Harvey Johnson) Holtzman, Tracy L. (Steve) Dilley, Tammy (Scott) Laughlin and Shane (Tony) Barker, all of Waterloo, and Robin (Dave Whiteman) Donahue of Evansdale; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joanie (Joe) Reuter of Denver.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her stepfather, Max Ryan; and a daughter, Lori Lynn Gerst.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Donna was a huge Cubs fan and loved her total family and her church family at Heartland Vineyard Church.
