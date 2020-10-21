Donna J. Everett

August 12, 1927-October 19, 2020

Donna J. (DeNeut) Everett, 93, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of La Porte City, died Mon, Oct. 19, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center Waterloo. She was born Aug. 12, 1927, in Waterloo, the daughter of Lewis and Henrietta Peters Fosse. She was a graduate of Waterloo East High School. Donna married Richard E. DeNeut, Sr. on June 8, 1946 in La Porte City; he preceded her in death on February 16, 2006. She married Glendon Everett; he preceded her in death in April of 2019. Survived by: 3 daughters, Judi (Jim) Brower of Joliet, Ill., Lisa (Matt) Wyatt of Minneapolis, Minn., and Vicci (Bob) Metcalf of LaPorte City; a son, Steve (Melissa) of Joliet, Ill., 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husbands; two sons, Richard E. Jr. and Michael; one daughter, Susan DeNeut; a grandson, Patrick Schrantz and one sister, Lois Malasanos. Mass of Christian Burial: will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial at the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association. La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.