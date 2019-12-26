{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Camarata

Donna J. Camatara

(1963-2019)

She was born May 22, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of Warren F. and Helen R. (Maas) Thomas. She married Larry Camarata on June 2, 1984, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Donna graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1981 and from Hawkeye Community College in 1982. She was a certified respiratory therapist at Sartori Memorial Hospital from 1982 to 1985 and at Chandler Memorial Hospital in Chandler, Ariz., from 1986 to 1992. She was the cardiopulmonary manager at Sartori from 1995 to 2000 and then at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo from 2000 to 2003. Donna has been a RPSGT/registered sleep technologist at the Covenant Sleep Center since 2003. She was vice president of the Iowa Sleep Society and served on the board of Registered Polysomnography Technologists.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Julie (Jesse) Meyer of Cedar Falls and Jenny (Jordan) Padgett of Norwalk; five grandchildren, Zaiah, Gunner, Payson and Hattie Meyer and Maya Padgett; two brothers, John (Eser Toluney) Thomas of Potomac, Md., and Daniel Thomas of Centerline, Mich.; and two sisters, Ruth Bennett of Auburn, Ga., and Carol Potter of Phoenix.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation is 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for an hour before service time at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family to benefit the Humane Society and Border Collie Rescue.

