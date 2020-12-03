Donna I. May

December 16, 1937-November 28, 2020

Donna Irene May, 82, of Rogers, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Rogers. She was born December 16, 1937 in New Hartford, Iowa to George and Maud Stirling Dove. After graduating from New Hartford High School in 1955, Donna enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in Patuxent River, MD. During her time in the military, she played basketball on the US Navy Commodorettes team. Her future husband, Melvin May, was the bus driver for the Commodorettes, and they began a relationship in 1957. They married September 17, 1958, and her career as a devoted US Navy wife and mom followed.

She enjoyed Razorback men's basketball, needlework, gardening, and writing poetry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin in 2001, one grandson, Josiah May, in 2015, two brothers, Wallace Dove and Keith Dove; and one sister, Katheryn Johnson.

She is survived by two sons, Harold (Teresa) May of Longview, TX, Doug (Amy) May of Springdale; one daughter, Deborah Higgins of Rogers; four grandchildren, Drew (Amanda) May of Okinawa, Japan, Jonathan (Brianna) Higgins of Pea Ridge, Kate (Austin) Gress of Bentonville, and Nathan May of Fayetteville; and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Winifred Clayton of Cedar Falls, IA, and one brother, Dallas “Butch” Dove, New Hartford, IA.