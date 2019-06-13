{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Fischer

Donna Fischer

(1948-2019)

WAVERLY — Donna Marie Fischer, 71, of Waverly, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 9, in Marshalltown, while attending the AMVETS State Convention.

She was born Feb. 7, 1948, in Waverly, daughter of Francis and Helen (Rieken) Fischer.

Donna lived her entire life in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966, began her career at Lutheran Mutual in November 1966 and retired from CUNA Mutual in June 2017.

She was currently the Ladies Auxiliary president of Waverly Post 79 and AMVETS Department of Iowa Ladies Auxiliary second vice. She had also served as State Auxiliary president in 2004 and again from 2007-2008.

Survived by: two sisters, Betty Yanna of Lancaster, Wis., and Nancy (Philip) Brand of Vancouver, Wash.; a brother, Jim (Michele) Fischer of Waverly; nieces Tami Yanna, Alison Wu, Erin Brand and Ashley Fischer; and five grand-nieces and a grand-nephew.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, with private family burial at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: may be directed to the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Donna led a life of service to the Ladies AMVETS Auxiliary and thoroughly enjoyed events with her AMVETS family. She also enjoyed reading, antiquing, traveling and family gatherings.

