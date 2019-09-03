(1934-2019)
WAVERLY — Donna D. Dralle, 85, of Marion, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, Sept. 1, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion.
She was born July 12, 1934, in rural Butler County, daughter of Albert and Genevieve (Hinders) Tiemens. She married Leland Dralle on Oct. 7, 1956, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greene. He preceded her in death.
Donna graduated from Greene High School in 1953 and Hamilton School of Commerce in Mason City in 1954. She was employed by Schield Bantam. She was a dedicated and loving child care provider to many children, including her grandchildren Nicole and Crystal.
Donna was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: two daughters, Diane (Larry) Gass of Marion and Lisa (Bruce) Peterson of Decorah; a son, Steve (Sherri) Dralle of Waverly; six grandchildren, Crystal (Brian) Mennenga, Nicole (Matt Rover) Schneider, Ryan Gass, Jason Gass, Andy (Kelsey) Dralle and Ali Frana; six great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Daniel, Jackson Mennenga, Evan and Lexi Schneider and Henry Rover; a sister, Yvonne (LaVern) Schurman of Cedar Falls; a brother, Duane (Michele) Tiemens of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Viola Roberts, of Grundy Center; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, with burial in the Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church on Friday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Donna enjoyed camping with the family in their trailer, reading, couples card club and playing bridge throughout her life. Little children, dogs and cats would always light up her face.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Dralle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.