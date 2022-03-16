February 24, 1942-March 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Donna Delene Tucker, 80, of Cedar Falls, passed away at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was born February 24, 1942, in Afton, Iowa, daughter of Dale and Frances (Beard) Silverthorn. Donna graduated from Norwalk High School with the Class of 1960. She married John Tucker on December 9, 1960, at the Norwalk Methodist Church. Donna’s calling in life was to be a devoted wife, mother and homemaker which she accomplished and excelled at!

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law, Ron Cooper and Jim Maher. She is survived by John, her husband of 61 years; 3 sons, David (Patty) Tucker of Ames, Mark (Chris) Tucker of Norwalk and Tim (Lynn) Tucker of Liberty, MO; daughter, Lori (J.J.) Haag of Cedar Falls; 11 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Dianna Cooper, Donella Maher both of Norwalk, and Dianie (Mark Johnson) Anthony of Indianola.

Donna’s Funeral will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with Visitation from 6-8:00 pm on Friday March 18 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home both in Cedar Falls. Burial will be 11:00 am on Monday, March 21, at Moon Cemetery in Macksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wartburg Theological Seminary, Cedar Falls’ Bible Conference or Nazareth Lutheran Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Donna was a member of Questers and the Red Hat Society of Cedar Falls. Her faith was pivotal in her life and Donna was an active member of Nazareth Lutheran serving as a charter member of Shepherd’s Staff, kitchen coordinator, Sunday School teacher, and faithful member of numerous Bible studies through the years. She stepped outside of her comfort zone as an obedient witness in Evangelism Explosion. Donna enjoyed crafts, travel and baking.