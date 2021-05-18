December 18, 1928-May 15, 2021

Donald William Bown, 92 passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 while a resident of Parkview Manor with family members by his side. Services will be held Thursday, May 20th, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. Burial will follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck with military honors conducted by the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19th, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck and 1 hour before the services on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Don was born in Waterloo, Iowa on December 18, 1928 to Roger and Idamaye (Ingols) Bown, the second of seven children. He resided in LaPorte, Iowa attending school there until the 5th Grade when the family then moved to Reinbeck. He attended Reinbeck Community Schools up until his senior year. In 1952, he enlisted with the United State Army and served in the Korean War. Following his discharge in 1953 he returned to Reinbeck and began a 38-year career with Pioneer Hi Bred International, retiring in 1990. On June 10, 1956 he married Carol Holmstrom in Hazleton, Iowa. To this union, one son, LaVerne was born.