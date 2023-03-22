March 23, 2023
WAVERLY-Donald William Bahe, 82, of Waverly, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Warren Evangelical Cemetery, rural Waverly. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
