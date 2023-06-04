Donald Wayne Jantzen

July 15 1936-May 31, 2023

TRAER-Donald Wayne Jantzen, age 86, of Traer, died on May 31, 2023, at Sunrise Hill Care Center following a brief illness.

The visitation will be held on Friday June 9, 2023, from 4-7 PM at Overton Funeral Home in Traer with a family burial at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer at a later date.

Donald Wayne Jantzen was born on July 15 1936, in Sheridan Township, the son of Leonard and Alma (Sieck) Jantzen. He was reared in Tama County and attended country school, completing eighth grade. He then helped at home with the farming.

On December 8, 1957, he marred MaryAnn Munden in Tama, Iowa. Three sons were born, Michael, Timothy and Jeffrey. They farmed in Tama County and later worked for the DOT retiring after 33 years in 1998.

Donald enjoyed bowling, going to races in Vinton and Marshalltown and helping local farmers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marry Ann in 2002; one sister, Betty Jantzen; and brother's Harold and Lyle Jantzen.

Survivors include his three sons, Mike (Sandy) Jantzen of Tama, Tim Jantzen of Traer and Jeff (Kelly) Jantzen of Dysart; four granddaughters, Sara (Dustin) Montgomery of Traer, Alaina Mask of Traer, Emily (Jake) Crosby of Dysart, and Madison Jantzen of Iowa City; one grandson, Tommy Jantzen of Dysart; one great-grandson, Jackson Mask of Traer; two sisters-in-law, Cindy Jantzen of Vinton and Betty Jantzen of Tama; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor Donald please wear your favorite racing shirt, bowling shirt or anything Iowa Hawkeyes to the visitation.

A memorial fund has been established.