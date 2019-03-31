Donald Walker

(1924-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Donald E. Walker, 94, of Cedar Falls, died March 23 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born April 12, 1924, in Clatonia, Neb., son of Nelson and Kathryn (Williams) Walker. He married Geraldine Gregg in 1949, and they later divorced. He married Miriam Westendorf in 1991 in Readlyn.
Donald earned his MA degree in engineering from Arizona State University and served as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II. He was an engineer at John Deere and Co. for many years, retiring in 1982. Don was past president of the Iowa Chapter of Flying Farmers, was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and The Quiet Birdmen.
Survived by: his wife; four sons, Gary (Melissa) Walker of Coralville, Mark (Jan) Walker of Albuquerque, N.M., Tim Walker of Seattle and Scott Walker of Albuquerque; a daughter, Laura Walker of Edmond, Okla.; three stepsons, Robert (Debra) Westendorf of Oro Valley, Ariz., Keith (Karen Damske) Westendorf of Milwaukee and Kevin (Norma) Westendorf of Readlyn; three grandchildren, Megan Walker, Kathryn (Zach) Taron and Kurt (Jennifer) Walker; seven stepgrandchildren, Melissa, Michelle, Lisa, Kyle, Erica, Bethany and Andrew; a great-grandchild, and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife; two sisters, Lois Messinger and Carlin Rhea; and his brother, Norman Walker.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larson Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
