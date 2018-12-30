Try 1 month for 99¢
Donald W. McCarville

Donald W. McCarville

(1935-2018)

WATERLOO —- Donald W. McCarville, 83, of Waterloo, died Friday, Dec. 28, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.

He was born Feb. 27, 1935, in Cresco, son of Leo and Theresa Reynolds McCarville. He married Rita M. Haskovec on Aug. 2, 1958, in Lourdes. She died Dec. 17, 2004.

Don was employed with Youngblut Construction as a carpenter, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Gilbertville American Legion and the Knights of Columbus.

Survived by: his children, Brian (Amy) McCarville of Kansas City, Mo., Kevin (Tina) McCarville of Dallas, Texas, Sherry (Mike) Berigan of Grandview, Mo., and Jeff (Sharon) McCarville of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, Dan, Christy, Morgan, Luke, Heather, Melissa, Natalie, Sam and Madeline; three brothers, Bud (Jean) of Cresco, Dale (Becky) of Cedar Rapids and Dave (Donita) of Waterloo; and two sisters, Pat Ratz and Jean Ann (Bob) Milne, both of Cedar Rapids.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a granddaughter, Katie Kristine McCarville; and an infant brother, Bobby.

Services: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard and Gilbertville American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Donald W. McCarville
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments