Donald W. Martins

He was born Aug. 27, 1926, in rural Luana, son of Leska and Alta (Brandtman) Martins. Donald graduated from Luana High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 31, 1951. He served in Germany, being awarded the Army of Occupational Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, until honorable discharge in January 1954. On Dec. 29, 1954, Don married Mary Haberkamp at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank. Don and Mary began farming the Haberkamp family farm along with Mary’s family. He was a member of the Fairbank American Legion, serving with the color guard in countless parades and at funerals of fallen service members. In September 2018 he went on the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.