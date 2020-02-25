Donald W. Martins

(1926-2020)
FAIRBANK — Donald William Martins, 93, of Fairbank, died Sunday, Feb. 23, at Oelwein Health Care in Oelwein.
He was born Aug. 27, 1926, in rural Luana, son of Leska and Alta (Brandtman) Martins. Donald graduated from Luana High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Jan. 31, 1951. He served in Germany, being awarded the Army of Occupational Medal and the National Defense Service Medal, until honorable discharge in January 1954. On Dec. 29, 1954, Don married Mary Haberkamp at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank. Don and Mary began farming the Haberkamp family farm along with Mary’s family. He was a member of the Fairbank American Legion, serving with the color guard in countless parades and at funerals of fallen service members. In September 2018 he went on the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.
Don was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, where he served on the church board many years.
Survivors: a son, Doug (Janice) Martins of Fairbank; three grandchildren, Garrett, Emily, and Lydia Martins of Fairbank; a sister-in-law, Wilma Haberkamp of Fairbank; two sisters, Darlene Nuehring of Postville and Della Cowell of Luana; a brother, Duane (Marlys) Martins of Waukon; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Mary Martins; three brothers, Delbert (Donna) Martins, Delos (Donna Mae) Martins, and Dwight Martins; a sister, Delores (Harry) Larson; brothers-in-law, Eldred Nuehring and William Haberkamp; and a sister-in-law, Josephine Haberkamp.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fairbank, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Don’s passion was growing crops and raising livestock. He was a very good steward of the land. Don’s hobbies included going to tractor pulls, working with cattle, doing field work, and tractorcades.
