WAVERLY — Donald William Leisinger, 91, of Waverly, died Sunday, April 14, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
He was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Waverly, son of Gustav and Marie (Mueller) Leisinger. On Jan. 15, 1950, he married Wanda Lageschulte at Faith United Brethren Church in Waverly. She preceded him in death.
Don attended Waverly High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 in the Philippines. Don owned and operated Niewohner Hardware for 30 years. He then worked at GMT in Waverly until his retirement. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly where he served as elder on the church council and chairperson of the Christian/Lutheran School. He served as commander of the Waverly AMVETS and was a member of the State Rose Society.
Survived by: four sons, Gene (Patti) of Eagan, Minn., Rich (Sandy) of Denver, Ron of Waverly and Jim (Jenny) of Salem, S.C.; 10 grandchildren, Brittany (Charlie) Metzig, Blake (Stephanie), Matthew (Felisa), Michael (Erin), Ryan (Mahren), Nicole (Pete) McCleary, Andy (Mindy), Jason (Elizabeth), Jonathon (Audrey) and James; and a brother, Eldon (Bev) Leisinger of Independence.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a sister, Wilma Westendorf; and a brother, Wilbert Leisinger.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, Waverly, with burial in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
He was very active as a Cub Scout Master, proudly seeing his sons through to the rank of Eagle Scout. He also enjoyed attending his sons’ school activities and going on family camping trips. Working on his acreage was one of his top past times.
