WATERLOO — Donald W. Kemp, 98, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, Oct. 5.
He was born June 5, 1920, in Washburn, son of William and Katherine Shay Kemp. He married Ruth Schuetz on Dec. 22, 1943, in Seattle. She died in 2011.
Don worked for John Deere for 35 years and was one of the 13 original members to start the John Deere Product Engineering Center in Cedar Falls. He retired in 1982. He served in the U.S. Navy as a flight deck crew member on the USS Hornet, also served on the USS Princeton and was involved in almost every major battle in the South Pacific.
He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, the Supervisor’s Club, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and the American Legion of Waterloo.
Survived by: four sons, Ron of West Burlington, John (Debbie) of Vinton, and Richard and Gary, both of Des Moines; six daughters, Donna Marie Cammack of St. Paul, Minn., Connie (Tom) Horn of Marion, Ill., Kristine (Mike) Wick of Eagan, Minn., Kitty Kemp of Charles City, Mary Beth (Dan) Walbruch of Savage, Minn., and Jaynie Kemp of Holland, Iowa; 24 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and a sister, Agnes House.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with full military rites by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. Knight of Columbus rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be made to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Don was a devout Catholic, woodworker, fisherman and a unique and wonderful man, loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father and grandfather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.