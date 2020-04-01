Donald W. Johnson

(1934-2020)

OELWEIN -- Donald Wayne Johnson, 85, of Oelwein, died Monday, March 30, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

He was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Marshalltown, son of Curtis Elias and Eva Irene (Pierce) Johnson. He graduated from Dike High School. Don married Ardith Alleen Lauterbach on June 14, 1953, at Dike Methodist Church. He was a member of Dike Methodist Church and the Randalia United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed together at Hudson and Randalia for more thanr 40 years, retiring to Oelwein in 1998.

Survivors: four children, Bruce (Julie) Johnson of Oelwein, Sherri (Steve) Null of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Carla (Rob) Paulson of Randalia, and Douglas (Lyn) Johnson of Westgate; eight grandchildren, Brian, Chad, Jason, Crystal, Brooke, Kathryn, Jacob and Emily; 20 great-grandchildren, James, Joshua, Joseph, Devan, Blake, Jesse, Lia, Delaney, Grace, Parker, Lilly, Olivia, Adeline, Layla, Dawson, Bentley, Elliott, Gracie, Everett and Jaxon; a sister, Kay Brunner of Nashua; several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ardith on April 11, 2010; and a brother, Doyle.

Services: Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private family visitation at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and a private family graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Relatives and friends are encouraged to leave a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, (319) 283-4922; www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

